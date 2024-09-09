Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

VOE stock opened at $159.92 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

