Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $220.10

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $220.10 and last traded at $220.03, with a volume of 37394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.25.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.84 and its 200 day moving average is $205.11.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.