Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $61,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

