UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Raised to $4.75

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

UWMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.39.

UWM Stock Down 1.7 %

UWMC stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $840.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.00 and a beta of 1.63. UWM has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UWM

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 5,000,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $45,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in UWM by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 224,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 172,969 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in UWM by 203.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 258,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 173,652 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in UWM by 24.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 342,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 67,383 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

