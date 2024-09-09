USDB (USDB) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

USDB (USDB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, USDB has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDB token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular exchanges. USDB has a total market cap of $269.82 million and $14.42 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 271,025,933 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 271,400,056.6432338. The last known price of USDB is 1.00139841 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $6,488,568.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

