US Bancorp DE Buys 256,580 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,770,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,580 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.9% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. US Bancorp DE owned 3.78% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $624,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $538,948,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,682 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,355,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,754,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,293,000 after acquiring an additional 881,408 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 674.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,901,000 after buying an additional 583,336 shares during the period.

EFV stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.45. 11,891,742 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

