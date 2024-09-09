Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $322.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 750 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $26,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unity Bancorp news, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $79,013.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $26,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,046 shares of company stock valued at $106,265. Company insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $884,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

