United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,010,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $360.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $371.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

