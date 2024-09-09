Tuya Inc. (TUYA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Tuya Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TUYA opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. Tuya has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

