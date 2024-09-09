Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Trevena from $225.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.25) by $9.02. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trevena will post -32.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

