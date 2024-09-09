Travis Boersma Sells 3,600 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 430,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,782,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 837,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,653. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 178.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.49. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

BROS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

