Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,804,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,211,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 719.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 659,299 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 570,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,615,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.29.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $342.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.47 and its 200-day moving average is $320.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $363.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

