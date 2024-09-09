Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TRMLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on September 27th

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.259 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TRMLF opened at $44.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $954.74 million during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

