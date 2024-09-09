Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $5.11

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Toncoin has a market cap of $17.46 billion and $284.48 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $5.11 or 0.00009232 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00013359 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,384.43 or 0.99982306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007970 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,595,845 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,584,387.36541 with 2,532,756,177.4113674 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.89379942 USD and is up 4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 546 active market(s) with $203,963,865.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

