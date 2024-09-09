TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TSCFY) Plans Dividend of $0.48

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TSCFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4811 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
TISCO Financial Group Public Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of OTC TSCFY opened at $25.60 on Monday. TISCO Financial Group Public has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $28.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01.
TISCO Financial Group Public Company Profile
