TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TSCFY) Plans Dividend of $0.48

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TSCFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4811 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

TISCO Financial Group Public Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTC TSCFY opened at $25.60 on Monday. TISCO Financial Group Public has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $28.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01.

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Profile

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Thailand. The company operates through Commercial Banking Business, Securities Business, Asset Management Business, and Support Business segments.

