Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Tiptree Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $18.68 on Friday. Tiptree has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $20.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $546.67 million for the quarter.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at $14,894,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tiptree by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 423,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tiptree by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

