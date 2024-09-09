Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $377.92 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00042539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00013558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000524 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,674,429,389 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

