The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14,500.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $360.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

