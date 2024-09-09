Tezos Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.46 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $640.66 million and approximately $14.46 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000610 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,019,810,587 coins and its circulating supply is 999,277,508 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.