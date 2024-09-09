Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,037 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $388.74. 104,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.68. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $417.46. The stock has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.11.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

