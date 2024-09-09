Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 8,347 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $26,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ndwm LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $11.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $836.65. The company had a trading volume of 69,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,437. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $799.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $762.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $863.85.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

