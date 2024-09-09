Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $24.23 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,308 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $24,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,187,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,125,000 after acquiring an additional 268,685 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $31,218,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

CSL stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $400.74. 16,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,014. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $410.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.