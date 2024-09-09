Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $219.87 and last traded at $216.20. 28,792,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 97,131,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Tesla Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $692.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

