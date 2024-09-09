Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Gap Up to $50.19

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.19, but opened at $51.94. Tempus AI shares last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 176,794 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEM

Tempus AI Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Northwestern University purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth $633,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000.

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.