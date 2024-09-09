Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OXM

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $83.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.53. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,882,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 254.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after purchasing an additional 191,185 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at $10,040,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $9,682,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,684,000 after buying an additional 88,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.