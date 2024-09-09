TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

TEL has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $143.38 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,230 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after acquiring an additional 403,750 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

