TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$65.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRP. CIBC raised their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$58.38.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

TRP opened at C$63.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. TC Energy has a one year low of C$44.70 and a one year high of C$63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.3133803 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total value of C$972,795.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,824.86. In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total value of C$972,795.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,824.86. Also, Senior Officer Nancy Angenita Johnson sold 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$331,133.78. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,326. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

