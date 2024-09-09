Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Buys 323,000 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 323,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $3,501,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,858,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,590,519.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 547,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $5,973,240.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 343,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,426,570.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 306,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 250,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $2,850,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 300,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $3,240,000.00.

TALO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.93. 3,103,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,863. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 114,506 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after buying an additional 669,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TALO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

