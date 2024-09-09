Synapse One Day Volume Hits $18.60 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a market capitalization of $79.13 million and approximately $18.60 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Synapse alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000110 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Synapse

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,169,529 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synapse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synapse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.