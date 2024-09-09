Swipe (SXP) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Swipe (SXP) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $123.42 million and $7.09 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 616,522,704 coins and its circulating supply is 616,518,477 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

