S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Performance
Shares of SANW stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.96. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
S&W Seed Company Profile
