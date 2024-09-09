S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.96. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

