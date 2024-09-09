Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMMT. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 64.1 %

SMMT traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.14. 30,120,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,075. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.88 and a beta of -0.99.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,269,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,095,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 128,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 53,774 shares during the period. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

