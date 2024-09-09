Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.21

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.21 and last traded at $40.28, with a volume of 13637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $684.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.17.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.

In other news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $90,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,399,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2,642.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 112.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 75,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

