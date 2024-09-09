STP (STPT) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

STP (STPT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $80.77 million and $2.97 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009107 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,018.61 or 1.00214695 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007803 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04001406 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $2,746,917.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.