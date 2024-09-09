StockNews.com Lowers Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) to Hold

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newpark Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NR

Newpark Resources Trading Down 4.3 %

NR stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $613.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newpark Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 62,705 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 151,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 74,639 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.