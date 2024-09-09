StockNews.com Lowers Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Macro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Macro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

BMA stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Banco Macro has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $68.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($5.50). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.798 per share. This is an increase from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. This represents a $21.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is presently 127.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter valued at $1,475,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,236,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 64,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $854,000.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

