StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Smith Micro Software Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $0.55 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $12.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.66.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software
About Smith Micro Software
Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.
