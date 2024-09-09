StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $0.55 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $12.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software

About Smith Micro Software

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smith Micro Software stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMSI Free Report ) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,963 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Smith Micro Software worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

