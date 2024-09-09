StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.17. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($2.39). The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,747 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.57% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

