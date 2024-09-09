StockNews.com Downgrades Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to Hold

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

TTD stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $105.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 250.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,806,000 after acquiring an additional 51,346 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

