StockNews.com Downgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of GBDC opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 88,748 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,630.44. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,357,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,762,776.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 88,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,630.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,357,628 shares in the company, valued at $21,762,776.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 664,748 shares of company stock worth $10,497,330. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

