StockNews.com Downgrades Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) to Sell

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Geospace Technologies Price Performance
GEOS stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 7.68%.
About Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
