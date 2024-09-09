StockNews.com Downgrades Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) to Sell

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

GEOS stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2,370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

