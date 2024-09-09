StockNews.com Downgrades First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Sell

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $45.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $143.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $30,500.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $989,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $30,500.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,569 shares in the company, valued at $347,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,418,000 after buying an additional 112,422 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,041,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 455,406 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,789,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,228,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $4,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

