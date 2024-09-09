StockNews.com Downgrades Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DCOM. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.19 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 205,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 48,619 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,218.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 300,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 277,847 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 693,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,679 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

