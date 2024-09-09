StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANSS. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Get ANSYS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ANSS

ANSYS Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $305.04 on Friday. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,058,000 after buying an additional 73,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $282,329,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 607,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.