Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of BioNTech Call Options (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 8,698 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 223% compared to the average daily volume of 2,689 call options.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BioNTech stock traded up $9.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.73. 1,013,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,238. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $119.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in BioNTech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,735,000 after buying an additional 131,490 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $410,984,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 943,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in BioNTech by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 261.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNTX. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on BNTX

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.