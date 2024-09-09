SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,102,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 3,325,728 shares.The stock last traded at $41.55 and had previously closed at $41.51.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

