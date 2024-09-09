SPACE ID 1-Day Volume Tops $7.39 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $230.26 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000110 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,705,916 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 680,705,916.2355517 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.32612141 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $6,034,064.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

