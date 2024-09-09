Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and Scepter (OTCMKTS:BRZL) Critical Contrast

Scepter (OTCMKTS:BRZL – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Scepter and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Scepter alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scepter N/A N/A N/A Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scepter N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -12.50 Sow Good $41.61 million 2.72 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -31.86

This table compares Scepter and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Scepter has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scepter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Scepter and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scepter 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sow Good has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.95%. Given Sow Good’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Scepter.

About Scepter

(Get Free Report)

Scepter Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fuel additives. The company was formerly known as Brazos International Exploration, Inc. and changed its name to Scepter Holdings, Inc. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Scepter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scepter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.