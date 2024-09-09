Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.93.

DTC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Solo Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Solo Brands from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 49,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,140.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 49,310 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,140.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $492,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 52,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $101,590.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,590.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 351,676 shares of company stock worth $523,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $13,159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,561,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 384,989 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Solo Brands by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 133,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 582,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $131.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

