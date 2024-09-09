Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 0.10% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSD. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 866 shares in the company, valued at $154,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,027. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $170.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.45. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

